Boy runs away from home in Erode, rescued in Salem

December 19, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - Salem

A 13-year-old boy who fled his home in Erode and walked to Salem along the railway track was rescued in Salem on Tuesday.

Late on Monday, residents of Karuppur spotted a boy walking along the railway track. When they asked him, he explained that he was a resident of Kadambur in Erode district and that he left his house because his mother died a few years ago and his father, after remarrying, forced him to tend to cattle instead of going to school. So the boy left home and walked to Salem along the railway track. The Karuppur police were alerted and they took the boy to a home in Salem. The police then informed the boy’s father and questioned him about the incident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT