ADVERTISEMENT

Boy runs away from home in Erode, rescued in Salem

December 19, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 13-year-old boy who fled his home in Erode and walked to Salem along the railway track was rescued in Salem on Tuesday.

Late on Monday, residents of Karuppur spotted a boy walking along the railway track. When they asked him, he explained that he was a resident of Kadambur in Erode district and that he left his house because his mother died a few years ago and his father, after remarrying, forced him to tend to cattle instead of going to school. So the boy left home and walked to Salem along the railway track. The Karuppur police were alerted and they took the boy to a home in Salem. The police then informed the boy’s father and questioned him about the incident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US