Boy rescued from child labour in Pollachi

10 January 2022 22:34 IST

A 13-year-old boy who was found working in a fancy store at Bazaar Street in Pollachi was rescued by the officials of National Child Labour Project (NCLP), Coimbatore.

The police said that the boy was a class VII student from Zamin Kottampatti.

Biju Alex, programme manager of NCLP, lodged a complaint with the Pollachi east police about the child labour based on instructions received from the District Collector.

The police rescued the boy on Sunday and he was produced before the District Child Welfare Committee. Later, the boy was sent with his parents. A case has been registered against the store owner, R. Yogeswaran (46) of Theppakulam Street in Pollachi.