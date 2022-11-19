Boy killed in fight between students in government school in Krishnagiri

November 19, 2022 09:46 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

A 17-year-old boy died after he was injured in a fight with his classmate at a government higher secondary school here on Saturday.

The victim Gopinath was a Plus Two student at the Kappalvadi Government Higher Secondary School. He was killed in a fight with a classmate on the school premises.

The incident, according to Bargur police, occurred on Saturday evening on the school playground, where Gopinath and the accused were playing.

A fight ensued between them, followed by the accused allegedly slamming Gopinath with a coconut branch. He was soon taken to Bargur government hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The victim and the accused were also neighbours. Hence, the police are stationed in the village to prevent any escalation of tension. The accused was absconding after the incident, and the police are on the lookout for him.