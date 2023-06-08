Boy injured in wall collapse at Selvapuram in Coimbatore dies

June 08, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A 10-year-old boy from Selvapuram died of injuries he had suffered in a wall collapse recently. The deceased has been identified as Muhammed Fasil, son of H. Tajudheen of south housing unit at Selvapuram. The police said that Fasil suffered injuries after the wall of an unused house belonging to a woman at the south housing unit at Selvapuram collapsed on June 3. The boy was initially taken to a private hospital from where he was referred to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. The boy, who had been undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit, succumbed to the injuries on Wednesday afternoon.

