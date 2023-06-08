HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Boy injured in wall collapse at Selvapuram in Coimbatore dies

June 08, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 10-year-old boy from Selvapuram died of injuries he had suffered in a wall collapse recently. The deceased has been identified as Muhammed Fasil, son of H. Tajudheen of south housing unit at Selvapuram. The police said that Fasil suffered injuries after the wall of an unused house belonging to a woman at the south housing unit at Selvapuram collapsed on June 3. The boy was initially taken to a private hospital from where he was referred to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. The boy, who had been undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit, succumbed to the injuries on Wednesday afternoon. 

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.