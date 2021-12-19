Boy injured in sloth bear attack near Valparai

Manambolly forest range officer A. Manikandan said the boy’s condition was stable

A 16-year-old boy was injured in the attack of a sloth bear near Valparai in Coimbatore district late on December 18.

The Forest Department said that A. Rahul, who is from the Upper Sholayar dam area near Valparai, was injured in the incident.

According to the Forest officials, the boy ventured out of his residence around 10.45 p.m. on December 18. He had a close encounter with a sloth bear that attacked him. He managed to run away from the animal, though his left leg was injured in the attack.

The boy was taken to the Government Hospital at Valparai where doctors examined his injury and gave treatment.

Manambolly forest range officer A. Manikandan said the boy’s condition was stable.

Forest Department staff patrolled the area where the boy was attacked by the sloth bear.