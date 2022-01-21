Boy injured in leopard attack near Valparai

COIMBATORE

21 January 2022 00:49 IST

An 11-year-old boy from Manambolly, near Valparai, was injured in the leopard attack on Thursday evening.According to the Forest Department, Deepak, a resident of Nallakathu estate, second division, was attacked by a leopard.The incident happened around 4.30 p.m. when Deepak was playing near his house. He suffered minor injuries on shoulder and chest.He was rushed to the Government Hospital, Valparai, where doctors examined and treated his injuries. His condition was stable.Manambolly forest range officer A. Manikandan visited the boy at the hospital and handed over ₹10,000 to his parents as immediate relief based on instructions from the Field Director of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve.Mr. Manikandan also gave new dresses to the boy.

