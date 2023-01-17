ADVERTISEMENT

Boy injured in lathi charge in Erudhu Vidum Vizha in Krishnagiri

January 17, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

A 12-year-old boy was injured in a police lathi charge during crowd control in a bull race in Athikanur near Mathur in Pochampalli on Tuesday. The incident occurred at an Erudhu Vidum Vizha, where over 350 bulls from Dharmapuri, and Vellore competed with the local bulls.

Over 30 spectators were injured after a bull ran helter-skelter. The police reigned in on the unruly crowd leading to a lathi charge, injuring the boy. The boy was rushed to Pochampalli government hospital. Tension prevailed following the incident.

The bull race entailed prizes ranged from ₹2 lakh for winning bull, followed by ₹1.5 lakh and ₹50,000 to the runner-ups. According to sources, the crowd presence exceeded in thousands far above the permitted spectator limit.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US