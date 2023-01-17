Boy injured in lathi charge in Erudhu Vidum Vizha in Krishnagiri

January 17, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

A 12-year-old boy was injured in a police lathi charge during crowd control in a bull race in Athikanur near Mathur in Pochampalli on Tuesday. The incident occurred at an Erudhu Vidum Vizha, where over 350 bulls from Dharmapuri, and Vellore competed with the local bulls.

Over 30 spectators were injured after a bull ran helter-skelter. The police reigned in on the unruly crowd leading to a lathi charge, injuring the boy. The boy was rushed to Pochampalli government hospital. Tension prevailed following the incident.

The bull race entailed prizes ranged from ₹2 lakh for winning bull, followed by ₹1.5 lakh and ₹50,000 to the runner-ups. According to sources, the crowd presence exceeded in thousands far above the permitted spectator limit.