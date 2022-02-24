Boy injured after alleged attack by classmates in Tiruppur

The Department of School Education on Thursday launched an inquiry into the attack on a Class XII boy allegedly by his fellow students at a government school in Tiruppur.

According to sources in the Tiruppur City Police, the 17-year-old boy was a student of Government Higher Secondary School in Iduvampalayam. During lunch break on Wednesday, he was allegedly attacked by his fellow classmates with a blade in the school, leading to minor cut injuries on his face and neck. He was admitted to a private hospital in the city in the evening.

On Thursday morning, the parents of the students allegedly involved in the incident visited the school and a heated argument ensued between the teachers and the parents. The school falls under the limits of Veerapandi police station and no case was registered in connection to this incident, according to the sources.

When contacted, Chief Educational Officer, Tiruppur district, R. Ramesh said that the District Educational Officer (Tiruppur) visited the school and held an inquiry. Further action will be initiated based on the inquiry report, he said.