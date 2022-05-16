Boy held for stabbing classmate in Krishnagiri

A Class 10 student was stabbed by his classmate at Banihallipudur Government Higher Secondary School in Kaveripattinam on Monday. | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

A 15-year-old boy was arrested for stabbing his classmate at a government school in Kaveripattinam here on Monday. The victim’s condition was said to be stable.

According to the Inspector of Kaveripattinam police station, Murali, the victim and his friends were reportedly throwing mango seeds at each other at the school on Saturday. One of the seeds had hit a friend of the accused. The accused reportedly sent a voice message on Whatsapp threatening the victim on Sunday.

On Monday morning, the victim confronted the accused’s friend. The accused took out a knife and stabbed the victim below his shoulder and fled from the spot.

A case under Section 307 of IPC was registered against the accused. “We will produce the accused, who is a juvenile, before the judicial magistrate for remand,” Mr. Murali said.