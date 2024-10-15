ADVERTISEMENT

Boy found hanging

Published - October 15, 2024 08:33 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

A 15-year-old boy was found hanging in the government tribal boys hostel after being accused of stealing a missing mobile phone here in Anchetty.

The victim Kiran, a SSLC student residing in government tribal boys hostel was reportedly accused of stealing a mobile phone that belonged to a fellow student. According to sources, the boy was scolded by the hostel warden and the headmaster, who had warned him that his parents and the police would arrive on Tuesday and accused him of theft. Kiran, reportedly petrified, had hung himself in the hostel room on Monday night. Anchetty police have registered a case and are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US