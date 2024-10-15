Boy found hanging

A 15-year-old boy was found hanging in the government tribal boys hostel after being accused of stealing a missing mobile phone here in Anchetty.

The victim Kiran, a SSLC student residing in government tribal boys hostel was reportedly accused of stealing a mobile phone that belonged to a fellow student. According to sources, the boy was scolded by the hostel warden and the headmaster, who had warned him that his parents and the police would arrive on Tuesday and accused him of theft. Kiran, reportedly petrified, had hung himself in the hostel room on Monday night. Anchetty police have registered a case and are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.