Boy found dead in car in Salem

May 28, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Salem

A seven-year-old boy was found dead in a car in a workshop in Salem on Saturday.

Manickam (30), a resident of Russia Colony in Ammapet, runs a car repair workshop in the locality. He locked the workshop on May 22 to go to his sister’s wedding. On Saturday around 7 p.m., he opened the workshop and found foul smell emanating from a car in the workshop. He opened the car and found a decomposed body.

On information, Ammapet police reached the spot and sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for post-mortem. The police investigation found that the deceased was K. Silambarasan of the same locality. The police are inquiring his mother Suganya (27).

Officials seal 27 illegal bars in Salem

Following the death of two persons who died after consuming liquor in a bar in Thanjavur, Salem District Tasmac officials inspected the bars in the district for the last two days. The officials identified 27 bars functioning illegally in Salem Town, New Bus Stand, Nethimedu, Kondalampatti, Kandampatti, Attur, Omalur, Mettur, and Vazhapadi and sealed them.

Seven panchaloha idols seized, one held in Salem

The Tharamangalam police have arrested C. Sakthivel (50) of Periya Soragai near Nangavalli and recovered seven panchaloha idols from his house. On May 21, seven panchaloha idols were stolen from Pajanai Perumal Temple at Tharamangalam. The police registered a case, verified CCTV footages in the locality, and formed two special teams to nab the accused. District Superintendent of Police R. Sivakumar appreciated the teams for their quick action.