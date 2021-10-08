Coimbatore

Boy ends life

Upset over his father taking away the mobile phone from him, a Class XI student reportedly ended his life here on Friday.

In his statement to the Karungalpalayam police, K. Moorthi (48) of Rajajipuram, who works as load man, said that he found his son M. Mohanraj frequently using the mobile phone and hence, took it from him.

Upset over it, he did not go to the school for the past three days and was at home.

On Friday morning, he left for work and his son took the extreme decision to end his life. Neighbours took him to the District Headquarters Hospital, but doctors declared him dead. A case under Section 174 of CrPC was registered.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.


