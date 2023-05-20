Boy ends life after scoring low mark in SSLC exam in Salem

May 20, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST

A 15-year-old boy ended his life as he scored low mark in the SSLC exam, the results that was declared on Friday.

The boy R. Thirupin, a resident of Karukkalvadi near Tharamangalam, scored only 189 marks and failed in the social science subject by scoring 27 marks.

The boy ended his life when his parents had gone to work. Tharamangalam police sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem. The police registered a case and are investigating.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

