ADVERTISEMENT

Boy ends life after scoring low mark in SSLC exam in Salem

May 20, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 15-year-old boy ended his life as he scored low mark in the SSLC exam, the results that was declared on Friday.

The boy R. Thirupin, a resident of Karukkalvadi near Tharamangalam, scored only 189 marks and failed in the social science subject by scoring 27 marks.

The boy ended his life when his parents had gone to work. Tharamangalam police sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem. The police registered a case and are investigating.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US