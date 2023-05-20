HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Boy ends life after scoring low mark in SSLC exam in Salem

May 20, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 15-year-old boy ended his life as he scored low mark in the SSLC exam, the results that was declared on Friday.

The boy R. Thirupin, a resident of Karukkalvadi near Tharamangalam, scored only 189 marks and failed in the social science subject by scoring 27 marks.

The boy ended his life when his parents had gone to work. Tharamangalam police sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem. The police registered a case and are investigating.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.