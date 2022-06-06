Coimbatore

Boy drowns in swimming pool near Uthukuli

A 15-year-old boy accidentally drowned in a swimming pool at a private resort near Uthukuli, here on Monday.

The police identified the victim as Robinson, a resident of Thirumuruganpoondi.

The boy was rescued and sent to a private hospital in Tiruppur, where he was declared dead. The Uthukuli Police registered a case and temporarily closed the resort.


