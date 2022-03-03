Boy drowns in pool at skating academy in Tiruppur; owner held

Victim accidentally fell into the swimming pool located on the academy’ premises

Victim accidentally fell into the swimming pool located on the academy’ premises

The Tiruppur city police on Thursday arrested the owner of a private skating academy following the death of a five-year-old boy who accidentally fell into a swimming pool located there.

According to the police, S. Vaibhav, a Class I student at a private school in the city, used to learn roller skating at Jyoe Skating Academy on T.T.P. Mill Main Road near Velampalayam. On Wednesday, his father Srijith Pari Raj, 43, dropped him at the academy 6.30 p.m.. About an hour later, when he returned, the boy was found dead in the swimming pool, the police said.

As per preliminary investigations, the boy was not supervised by the academy’s owner and coach S.P. Jothibasu, 39. While waiting for his father to pick him up, the boy accidentally falling into the pool located next to the roller skating rink and drowned.

Based on a complaint from Vaibhav’s father, the Velampalayam police booked the owner under 304 part II (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of Indian Penal Code. Inspector S. Dhamodharan conducted an inquiry following which Mr. Jothibasu was arrested.

Further investigation is on.