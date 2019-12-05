Boy dies of accidental strangulation at home

A 10-year-old boy from Ukkadam here died of accidental strangulation while playing with a shawl tied to a window grill at his house on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Kaja Hussain, son of Sadakathulla from G.M. Nagar, Ukkadam. Police said that the incident took place on Tuesday evening when Hussain and his sister Amsitha (13) were alone in the house. While Hussain, a Class V student, was playing with a shawl, Amsitha was washing utensils in the kitchen.

Police said that one end of the shawl he was playing with got tangled around his neck, while its other end was tied to the grill of a window.

The parents who reached house shortly after the incident found the boy immobile.

Though they rushed him to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, doctors declared him brought dead.

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem on Wednesday.