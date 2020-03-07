Boy dies in accident, public damage buses

A Class V student died in a road accident near Tharamangalam on Friday. In a fit of rage, the villagers staged a road roko and damaged two government buses.

According to the police, S.Kathirvel’s father Senthil was taking him and his sibling to school on two-wheeler when a loaded truck hit the vehicle from the side near Thutampatti on Omalur-Sankari Highway.

Senthil lost control of the vehicle and Kathirvel fell under the wheels of the truck and died on the spot.

The villagers detained the truck and in a fit of rage damaged the windscreen of two government buses.

The police arrived at the spot and pacified the protesters.

The Tharamangalam police registered a case and are investigating.