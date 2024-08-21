ADVERTISEMENT

Boy dies as tree falls on him, father near Valparai

Published - August 21, 2024 10:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A three-year-old boy from a place near Valparai died after a tree collapsed on them while the duo was walking to a nearby creche on Wednesday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that M. Mugilan, son of Muthukumar and Shanthi from Sheikalmudi, died in the tree fall. The couple usually go for work in a tea estate after taking their son to the creche.

The accident took place around 8 a.m. when Muthukumar was walking to the creche with his son. The police said that a silver oak tree fell on them in rain and gale. The boy died on the spot while Muthukumar, 40, suffered severe injuries.

The injured man and his son were rushed to the Government Hospital, Valparai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Coimbatore

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US