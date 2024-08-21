GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Boy dies as tree falls on him, father near Valparai

Published - August 21, 2024 10:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A three-year-old boy from a place near Valparai died after a tree collapsed on them while the duo was walking to a nearby creche on Wednesday morning.

The police said that M. Mugilan, son of Muthukumar and Shanthi from Sheikalmudi, died in the tree fall. The couple usually go for work in a tea estate after taking their son to the creche.

The accident took place around 8 a.m. when Muthukumar was walking to the creche with his son. The police said that a silver oak tree fell on them in rain and gale. The boy died on the spot while Muthukumar, 40, suffered severe injuries.

The injured man and his son were rushed to the Government Hospital, Valparai.

