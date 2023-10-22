HamberMenu
Boy dies as mother tries to kill two sons and end her life in Salem

October 22, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A nine-year-old boy was killed by his mother who allegedly attempted to kill her two sons and end her life following a family dispute in Salem on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Sri Ramesh, son of Manickam and M. Kowsalya (28), residents of Pottiyapuram near Omalur.

The police said that the couple had a quarrel on Saturday and later, the woman attempted to kill her two sons, aged 9 and 7, and end her life. While her first son died, the neighbours rescued Kowsalya and her second son and admitted them to Omalur Government Hospital. The police investigation revealed that her husband was an alcoholic and quarrelled with her frequently. The Omalur police have registered a case.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

