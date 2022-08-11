Coimbatore

Boy dies after parked tanker rolled down in Coimbatore

Wilson Thomas COIMBATORE August 11, 2022 19:15 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 19:15 IST

A three-year-old boy from Lingapuram near Sirumugai died on Tuesday after he was run over by a water tanker which was parked and accidentally rolled down.

The deceased has been identified as S. Rithish, son of S. Sakthi from Elangovadigal Street at Lingapuram. The police said that the accident took place on Tuesday when the boy was playing on the premises of his residence.

According to the police, a person, namely Karunakaran, had parked a tanker near the residence of the boy after supplying water for cleaning works at a nearby temple.

The tanker was parked on a slope and the vehicle rolled down unexpectedly. It ran over the boy killing him on the spot. A girl who played with him escaped with injuries, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The body of the boy was taken to the Government Hospital, Mettupalayam, where the post-mortem was carried out. Police arrested the driver Karunakaran for offence under Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...