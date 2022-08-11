Boy dies after parked tanker rolled down in Coimbatore

A three-year-old boy from Lingapuram near Sirumugai died on Tuesday after he was run over by a water tanker which was parked and accidentally rolled down.

The deceased has been identified as S. Rithish, son of S. Sakthi from Elangovadigal Street at Lingapuram. The police said that the accident took place on Tuesday when the boy was playing on the premises of his residence.

According to the police, a person, namely Karunakaran, had parked a tanker near the residence of the boy after supplying water for cleaning works at a nearby temple.

The tanker was parked on a slope and the vehicle rolled down unexpectedly. It ran over the boy killing him on the spot. A girl who played with him escaped with injuries, the police said.

The body of the boy was taken to the Government Hospital, Mettupalayam, where the post-mortem was carried out. Police arrested the driver Karunakaran for offence under Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.