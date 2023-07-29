Boy dies after falling from a tractor in Salem

July 29, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST

A 14-year-old boy was run over by a tractor after he fell from the vehicle while on a ride with his father here on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as S. Venkatesh, a Class VII student. The incident happened while Venkatesh slipped after losing balance and crushed by one of the wheels when his father Sekar was making a turn near Valkinathur. He died on the spot. On information, the Kolathur police sent the body to Mettur Government Hospital for a postmortem. The police have registered a case in this connection.