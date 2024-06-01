GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Boy booked under POCSO in Salem

Published - June 01, 2024 07:18 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 14-year-old boy was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly impregnating a minor girl in Salem.

A 17-year-old girl residing in Alagapuram locality in Salem City fell ill on Thursday. While her parents took her to the hospital, the doctors checked her and confirmed she was two months pregnant. She then accused a 14-year-old boy in the same locality of sexually assaulting her. On information from the hospital, Ammapet All Women Police went to the hospital and received a complaint. The police registered a case against the boy under the POCSO Act and are investigating.

