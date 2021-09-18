Boy attacked by stray dogs in Tiruppur

A six-year-old boy was injured in an attack by stray dogs here on Thursday. A CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media on Friday.

According to his father, the boy was playing alone outside his apartment complex at Therkuthottam near Dharapuram Road when four dogs pounced on him. The father chased the dogs away and rescued the boy. The father told The Hindu on Friday that his son sustained bite injuries in five spots, including the back and left thigh. The boy was admitted to Government Medical College Hospital, Tiruppur. He would remain under observation for three days, he said. “We shifted [to this apartment] a year ago and all the residents in this area have been facing problems from stray dogs,” he said. A senior doctor at the hospital said on Friday the boy was stable. Corporation Commissioner Kranti Kumar Pati said the civic body would carry out animal birth control measures, along with an NGO.