Boy assaults brother, kills self in Salem

A fight between two brothers over studying in private and government schools led to the elder brother stabbing his younger brother on throat with a knife and ending his life at Thalaivasal in the district on Tuesday.

R. Kirubanath, 18, was studying at a private school in Thalaivasal while his brother R. Ravi Prasad, 16, is studying at the Government Higher Secondary School in Thalaivasal. Their father Rajkumar, 46, is a daily-wage worker. The police said altercations broke between the two over studying in different schools and their father pacified them citing financial position.

At 6 p.m., trouble erupted between the two and Kirubanath took out a knife and stabbed Ravi Prasad on his throat. As blood started to flow, Kirubanath realised his mistake and died by suicide. On hearing the sound, parents, who were sitting outside the house, rushed into the room. They took the two to the Government Hospital in Attur. But, doctors declared Kirubanath dead. First-aid was provided to Ravi Prasad and he was admitted to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital in Salem. Doctors said his condition continued to be critical. The Thalaivasal police are inquiring.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s Health Helpline 104 and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050.

