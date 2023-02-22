Boy asphyxiated in Coimbatore

February 22, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST

Boy dies of asphyxia

COIMBATOREA 13-year-old boy reportedly died of asphyxiation on Wednesday morning purportedly due to release of noxious gases while mining for gold dust at a drainage area near Variety Hall Road.

The boy identified as Vignesh, a seventh standard student, was rushed to the goverment hospital in an unconscious state, but did not respond to treatment and died shortly.

The Variety Hall police have registered a case.

Two arrested under POCSO Act

Two youth were arrested under the POCSO Act in different cases in Mettupalayam limits for reportedly professing love to school girls and taking them away from their families.

The police rescued the girls acting on complaints lodged by their parents and arrested Surya (20) of K.N. Palayam near Sathyamangalam and Anandakumar (20) of Kattur near Mettupalayam.

They were remanded in custody on Tuesday.

Students stage protest

A group of girl students residing in hostels in Bharathiar University staged a protest in front of the campus on Wednesday complaining about the quality of food, poor hygiene and inadequate water supply.

On information, Vadavalli police prevailed upon the university authorities to address their grievances. The students withdrew their protest after about half-an-hour, sources said.