Coimbatore

Boy addicted to video game found dead

A 14-year-old boy, who was reportedly addicted to an online video game, ended his life at Punjai Puliampatti here on Monday evening even after efforts were taken to cure him of the addiction.

The victim, K. Arun of Sulur in Coimbatore district, was studying Class 9 in a private school at Vandalur in Chennai. His father, Kandavel, is a manager at a private company at Vandalur. The police said that the boy was addicted to playing PUBG, and had developed stress and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Coimbatore.

They were staying at a farm house at Kallipalayam at Punjai Puliyampatti, and the parents tried to wean their son from addiction to the game and de-stress him. When the family members returned to the farm house in the evening, they found him hanging from the ceiling.

Punjai Puliyampatti police were informed and they sent the body to the Government Hospital at Sathyamangalam. The body was handed over to the parents after post-mortem.

Helpline

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 28, 2020 12:57:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/boy-addicted-to-video-game-found-dead/article32958634.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY