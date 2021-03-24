Box manufacturers to stage protest on March 26 &27

Coimbatore

The South India Corrugated Box Manufacturers’ Association, Coimbatore Chapter, has announced protest by its members on March 26 and 27 against the hike in kraft paper prices, which is the raw material for the box manufacturers.

A press release from the Association said that price of kraft paper has gone up from ₹20,000 a tonne to ₹38,000 a tonne and the cost of cardboard production has multiplied. The paper mills are interested in exporting rather than supplying kraft paper to the domestic board manufacturers, it said.

The Association urged the Central government to ban export of kraft paper. Companies from Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Karur, Namakkal and the Nilgiris will take part in the protest, it said.

The Indian Corrugated Case Manufacturers’ Association has urged the government to ban export of recycled kraft paper pulp rolls. “The industry is reeling under the twin blows of sharp rise is raw material as well as disruptions in its supply,” said Sandeep Wadhwa, president of the Association.