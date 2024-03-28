Box culvert being constructed near Ooty causing traffic snarls

March 28, 2024 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

A box culvert, being constructed along the National Highway just outside Udhagamandam town near Thalaiyattimund, is leading to traffic jams, especially just before the weekends, when tourist traffic to the hill town is at its peak.

Officials from the National Highways said the box culvert was replacing a pipe culvert, which was prone to getting blocked with debris during rain, leading to roads being inundated and damage being caused to the road surface. “The box culverts will allow for easy unclogging when installed,” said an official who added that such culverts were being constructed in multiple locations, especially between Udhagamandam and Gudalur.

The box culverts are part of the road expansion and upgradation works that are carried out along highways across the Nilgiris. Road users called for work to be expedited, so that traffic snarls can be minimised during the peak tourist season in the Nilgiris.

