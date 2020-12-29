Coimbatore

‘Bovine Breeding Act attempts to destroy indigenous cattle breeds’

The Tamil Nadu Bovine Breeding Act 2019 is an “indirect attempt to destroy indigenous cattle breeds,” alleged DMK’s environment wing secretary Karthikeya Sivasenapathy and demanded the State government to repeal the Act.

In a statement, he alleged that section 12 of the Act that laid down the ‘regulations for bovine breeding through natural service’ would eventually lead to the extinction of indigenous breeds from the State. The Act would also eliminate the indigenous bulls step-by-step as it allowed farmers to eliminate bulls that were unfit for breeding, he charged.

Questioning the need for such an Act, Mr. Sivasenapathy also accused the State government of bringing the Bovine Breeding Act without consulting with the stakeholders.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 29, 2020 12:11:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/bovine-breeding-act-attempt-to-destroy-indigenous-cattle-breeds/article33440220.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY