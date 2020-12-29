‘Bovine Breeding Act attempts to destroy indigenous cattle breeds’

The Tamil Nadu Bovine Breeding Act 2019 is an “indirect attempt to destroy indigenous cattle breeds,” alleged DMK’s environment wing secretary Karthikeya Sivasenapathy and demanded the State government to repeal the Act.

In a statement, he alleged that section 12 of the Act that laid down the ‘regulations for bovine breeding through natural service’ would eventually lead to the extinction of indigenous breeds from the State. The Act would also eliminate the indigenous bulls step-by-step as it allowed farmers to eliminate bulls that were unfit for breeding, he charged.

Questioning the need for such an Act, Mr. Sivasenapathy also accused the State government of bringing the Bovine Breeding Act without consulting with the stakeholders.