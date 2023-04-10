Boulders that fell on Bargur ghat road in Erode yet to be removed

April 10, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - ERODE

Six months after boulders fell on Bargur ghat road that connects Anthiyur with Kollegal in Karnataka, boulders at four places are yet to be removed causing hardship to road users.

The ghat road connects the two States and double-lane works were completed two years ago. Since movement of heavy vehicles has been restricted on Dhimbam ghat road from Bannari to Karapallam check post, the road serves as an alternate route to reach various destinations in Karnataka and has witnessed heavy traffic in the last one year.

On October 14 and 15, 2022, heavy rain lashed the hill area during which huge boulders, trees and sand fell on the ghat road at over 20 places. Earthmovers were pressed into service and the road was cleared for vehicle traffic as a temporary measure. The road, which was under the control of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), was handed over to the State Highways Department.

“There is a sharp increase in heavy vehicles and tourists using the ghat road. But, the boulders are posing a threat to road users,” said a truck driver from Bhavani.

Trucks move on the ghat road in large numbers during night hours. “No restoration works are carried out in the last six months,” said P. Kannan, a driver. At a few places on the road, one lane is completely covered with boulders and road users are unable to see vehicles coming in the opposite direction. “The boulders should be removed on a war-footing to prevent major accidents,” said a motorist from Thamaraikarai on the hill.

Sources in the department said clearing of boulders on the road had begun recently and would be completed in two weeks.