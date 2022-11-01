Boulders on Anthiyur - Bargur ghat road yet to be removed

The Hindu Bureau
November 01, 2022 17:42 IST

A huge boulder that fell on the road two weeks ago due to rain on Anthiyur - Bargur road in Erode yet to be removed. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Boulders and trees that fell on Bargur ghat road at over 20 spots during the third week of October are yet to be removed causing inconvenience to road users here.

Heavy rain lashed the hill area on October 14 and 15 during which huge boulders, trees and sand fell on Anthiyur – Thamaraikarai – Bargur – Kollegal road. Many trees got uprooted and fell on the road. Traffic was disrupted for over 20 hours and earthmovers were pressed into service to remove the boulders and trees. Since the ghat road connects the State with Karnataka, movement of vehicles, particularly lorries are high round-the-clock. Also, tourists from large numbers in Karnataka use the road to visit temples in the State.

Earlier, the road was under the control of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and was handed over to the State Highways Department.

Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam said that landslip occurred at over 20 places and a request has already been placed with the highways department for clearing the boulders and trees. He said that though the road was handed over to the State Highways Department, maintenance works continue to be carried out by NHAI. “The highways department will coordinate with the forest department in removing the trees and disposing it”, he said and added that work is expected to begin soon. 

