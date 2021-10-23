Boulders fall on tracks, Nilgiri Mountain Railway trains between Mettupalayam and Oooty cancelled

Coimbatore

23 October 2021 16:03 IST

The trains will remain cancelled from Sunday until further notice; services between Coonoor and Ooty will not be affected

The Salem Division of Southern Railway announced the cancellation of train services on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) section between Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam on Saturday, as boulders fell on the railway track in Nilgiris district.

A release said that the boulders fell on the railway track between Kallar and Hillgrove junctions of the NMR section, causing an obstruction. On Saturday, Train No. 06136 Mettupalayam – Udhagamandalam special train left Mettupalayam Junction at the scheduled time of 7.10 a.m. As the train crossed Kallar and encountered the boulders, the train was taken back to Mettupalayam.

Advertising

Advertising

Following this, railway officials made arrangements for the refund of ticket fares to the 172 passengers who were on the train, the release said. Subsequently, Salem Division announced that Train No. 06136 Mettupalayam – Udhagamandalam special train as well as Train No. 06137 Udhagamandalam – Mettupalayam special train on the NMR section had been fully cancelled for Saturday. However, the NMR services between Coonoor and Udhagamandalam continued uninterrupted, according to the release.

Later in the day, the Salem Division announced that Train No. 06136 and Train No. 06137 will remain cancelled from Sunday till further notice following maintenance work to be undertaken on the NMR section due to the recurring incidents of boulders falling on railway tracks. The NMR services between Coonoor and Udhagamandalam will not be affected.