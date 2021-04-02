‘Both Centre, State responsible for fuel price hike’

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.A. Alagiri on Thursday said that continuous increase in fuel prices led to sky-rocketing of price of essential commodities, affecting the common public and blamed both the Central and the State governments for levying additional taxes on fuel.

Canvassing for party candidate Thirumagan Evera, who is contesting in Erode (East) Assembly constituency, he said that when the Congress was in power, crude price was $108 per barrel, petrol was sold at ₹ 70 per litre and LPG cylinder at ₹ 442. But now, when the price of crude oil was $54 per barrel, petrol was sold at ₹ 94 per litre while the LPG cylinder cost ₹ 900. “Since the crude price had dropped, petrol should be sold at ₹ 35 per litre and LPG cylinder at ₹ 200,” he said and added that levying of taxes by both the governments was causing more burden on people.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, during his campaign at Dharapuram, said that the Congress-DMK alliance have an ‘anti-women mindset’, Mr. Alagiri said the Congress party was led by Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. “Was the BJP or RSS led by any women,” he questioned. He said once DMK president M.K. Stalin assumed office as Chief Minister, economic reforms outlined by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh would be followed and price of essential commodities would be brought down. “Changes will be made to the Goods and Service Tax to reduce price of items,” he said.

Mr. Alagiri said a sum of ₹ 640 crore was spent to promote Sanskrit that was studied by 26 lakh people while ₹ 7 crore was spent for promoting Tamil that was spoken by eight crore people. “The BJP and the RSS are carrying out a cultural invasion and the one-nation, one-language policy will not succeed,” he added.