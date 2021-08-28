Botanical Garden reopened to public

Coimbatore

28 August 2021 00:35 IST

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University Botanical Garden was opened to the public from August 25, said a release.

The garden had remained closed since April this year due to COVID-19 pandemic. Visitors have been advised to follow all COVID-19 safety guideline such as maintaining physical distance, wearing mask, etc.

The University had made arrangements to ensure safety of visitors, the release said and added that it had taken care of the welfare of the garden staff.

The University had recently renovated the 113-year-old garden with new a plant conservatory, palmatum, garden maze, island park, pergolas, aquatic gardens, diverse lilly garden. It had also installed information signages for effectively guiding the visitors, the release said and added that it had also QR coded plants and trees for better learning by students and visitors.