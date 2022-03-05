Bosch to raise a mini-forest across Coimbatore, Bengaluru and Hyderabad

COIMBATORE Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW), formerly known as Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions (RBEI), has partnered with Forests by Heartfulness to plant 25,000 saplings in a mini-forest plantation drive across Coimbatore, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

According to a press release, RK Shenoy, Senior Vice President – Mobility Engineering and Member of Executive Leadership, said, “This plantation drive marks our commitment to sustainability. We are celebrating 25 years of our legacy in India and our recent rebranding to BGSW through an initiative that will leave a positive enduring impact for many decades to come. “

The project focuses on improving biodiversity, creating a microclimate to abate city pollution, providing naturally grown fruits and medicinal herbs to the local communities, raising the local water table, and reducing at least 5,000 tonnes of carbon emission over the next ten years. The 25,000 saplings will be planted using Forests by Heartfulness proprietary Heartyculture High Density (HCHD) plantation method. It involves extensive soil reconstitution using activated biochar, vermicompost, cow manure, and cocopeat. BGSW will facilitate the plantation of over 100 different species of trees to create a mini forest. The trees selected for the plantation drive are native, endemic and support one another through an extensive root network, the press release said.