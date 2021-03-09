Booth-level officers deputed to create awareness on postal ballot

Reaching out A booth-level officer explaining the postal ballot process to a senior citizen in Krishnagiri on Tuesday.

Krishnagiri

09 March 2021 23:33 IST

The district administration has deputed booth-level officers to reach out to the 80-plus age category voters and the differently-abled voters here to spread awareness on Form 12 D for the upcoming State Assembly elections.

The officers will visit the homes of such voters in their constituencies and in case the houses are locked, they will make visits atleast twice attempting to meet the voters.

Similarly, those affected with COVID-19 will also be eligible for the postal ballot provision. The voter should submit adequate proof of disability given by the government, and those with COVID-19 infection should produce a medical certificate.

According to the administration, Form 12D should be duly filled with the requisite details and the forms will be collected by the booth-level officer concerned by March 16, at the eligible voters’ house.

On the designated day of voting, the voters can cast their ballots in the presence of recognised political party representatives and it will be videographed. The ballots will be immediately handed over to the polling official.

Collector and the District Election Officer V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy underlined that the postal ballot, according to the Election Commission, was only optional and not mandatory.

Accordingly, the booth-level officials at the time of distributing Form 12D should make it clear to the 80-plus voters and differently-abled voters that the provision was optional and not mandatory, he said.