Coimbatore

Booster dose vaccination to start today in Coimbatore

The district administration will start on Monday the booster dose vaccination for health and frontline workers and those above 60 years of age with comorbidities, said a release. The administration had identified 70,000 persons to be eligible for the booster dose.

At the time of administering the booster dose, they should have completed the second dose 39 weeks or nine months ago, the release said and added that of those over 18 years of age, the administration had vaccinated 96% with dose and 80% with second dose.


