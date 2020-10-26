Books being collected for children in Gundri Hills

‘Access to libraries a key challenge to children in the hills’

Unarvugal, a non-governmental organisation and Rotary Club of Erode Central began a door-to-door collection of books from the public here on Monday for children in Gundri Hills, which did not have a library.

Founder-president of Unarvugal Makkal G. Rajan said there were over 5,000 people living in hamlets in Gundri Hills where access to libraries was a key challenge to children. Children needed access to books outside of their syllabus in order to increase their knowledge. But there was no library in the hills and children could not access books, he said.

Mr. Rajan said used and new books, and dress materials, would be collected till November 6 and handed over to the children in the hills. He called upon the public to contribute to this effort, pointing out such a gesture could transform the life of the children in the hills.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan inaugurated the campaign by handing over books for the children. Later, Rotary and NGO members collected books from people in Periyar Nagar and Sampath Nagar.

Those who wish to contribute books can contact the NGO Unarvugal’s project directors Megala on 96889-80581 and Prabhu on 97883-98515.