Books banned by government not sold at Erode Book Festival, says organiser

August 08, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau

Erode Book Festival is under way at Chikkaiah Naicker College ground in Erode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Makkal Sinthanai Peravai, one of the organisers of Erode Book Festival 2023, said that the books banned by the government were not kept for sale at the book festival under way at Chikkaiah Naicker College ground in Erode city. 

The festival, organised jointly by the District administration and the Peravai, features 230 stalls displaying books on various subjects. On Monday, three stalls had displayed posters of two Tamil books, “Hindutva Fascism; Vergalum Viluthugalum” written by M. Senthilathiban of MDMK, and “Arthamatra Hindu Matham” written by Manjai Vasanthan of Dravidar Kazhagam. Shanmugam, Inspector of Police, Erode North station, visited the stalls and asked the sellers to remove the posters. 

Condemning the incident, Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) general secretary K. Ramakrishnan asked whether the books were banned by the government and wanted to know the persons who coerced the police to act. He added that these books were sold at book festivals across the State and strongly condemned the act. 

Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar shifted the Inspector to the control room, while special branch constable Meiyappan, who failed to report the incident to senior officials, was shifted to armed reserve police. 

Makkal Sinthanai Peravai president T. Stalin Gunasekaran told mediapersons on Tuesday that books banned by the government, books published without copyrights and books that were already used were not kept for sale at the book festival. He clarified that organisers or sellers had not lodged any complaint with the police over the sale of religious and ideological books that were not banned by the government. “The Inspector had asked the sellers to remove posters and we learned that departmental action was taken against him,” he added. 

