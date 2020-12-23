Booking agents support lorry strike

Truck booking agents have extended support to the indefinite strike call given by the State Lorry Owners’ Federation and they will not take bookings from December 26.
Members of Tamil Nadu Lorry Booking Agents Federation passed a resolution supporting the State-wide strike announced by lorry owners here. Raja Vadivel, president of the association, said that booking agents across the State would not be take bookings for transportation of goods from December 26. The federation said that, however, supply of essential goods such as milk and vegetables would not be affected by the strike.
The lorry owners’ federation has announced an indefinite strike from December 27 demanding that the State government withdraw the restrictions it had issued on installing reflective stickers, GPS devices and speed governors in vehicles.
The lorry owners demanded that the State government should allow them to buy these from all authorised providers instead of only the few manufacturers mentioned by State government, as the cost quoted by the companies suggested by the government was very high.
