BookByWeight sale from in Coimbatore from April 6

April 05, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The books exhibition by BooksByWeight (Mumbai) is back again at Shree Coimbatore Gujarati Samaj on Mettupalayam Road in R S Puram here from April 6 to 9. The timings would be from 10 a,m. to 8 p.m.

Buyers can choose from pre-owned to new books and the pricing would be ₹100 a kg for regular fiction, ₹300 per kg for children’s premium books, ₹300 a kg for premium non-fiction and coffee table, ₹400 a kg for board books, lift flap, touch & feel, novelty, cut-out books etc., ₹500 a kilo for books by famous authors or publishers such as Dr Seuss, Sandra Boynton, Margaret Wise Brown, Peppa Pig, Magic Tree House, Berenstein Bears, Roald Dahl, etc., and ₹300 a kg for popular fiction and literature.

“We only sell books and do not buy back. We sell English books only. We accept cash, debit or credit cards and UPI. We do not provide carry bags,” the organisers said in a release.

Corpn. official takes charge

The new additional deputy commissioner for the Coimbatore Corporation K. Sivakumar took charge on Wednesday. The civic body now has two deputy commissioners, according to a release.