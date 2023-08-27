HamberMenu
Book written by Coimbatore City Police Commissioner released 

August 27, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
(From left) Kavidasan, Director, Roots Industries India Limited; M. Krishnan, Director, Sri Krishna Sweets; B.K. Krishnaraj Vanavarayar, Chairman, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Coimbatore Kendra; V. Balakrishnan, Coimbatore City Police Commissioner; Adhruth Subbiah Balakrishnan; Shweta Subbiah Balakrishnan; and Srisha Mohandoss, Director (Academics), SSVM Institutions, during the release of the books ‘Enakku Innoru Mugam irukku’ and ‘Fascinating Flags for Fun’ in Coimbatore on Sunday.

(From left) Kavidasan, Director, Roots Industries India Limited; M. Krishnan, Director, Sri Krishna Sweets; B.K. Krishnaraj Vanavarayar, Chairman, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Coimbatore Kendra; V. Balakrishnan, Coimbatore City Police Commissioner; Adhruth Subbiah Balakrishnan; Shweta Subbiah Balakrishnan; and Srisha Mohandoss, Director (Academics), SSVM Institutions, during the release of the books ‘Enakku Innoru Mugam irukku’ and ‘Fascinating Flags for Fun’ in Coimbatore on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

Enakku Innoru Mugam Irukku written by Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, and ‘Fascinating Flags for Fun’, jointly penned by his wife Shweta Subbiah Balakrishnan and son Adhruth Subbiah Balakrishnan, were released in Coimbatore on Sunday.

B.K. Krishnaraj Vanavarayar, Chairman, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Coimbatore Kendra, released the books, and the copies were received by M. Krishnan, Director, Sri Krishna Sweets, and Srisha Mohandoss, Director (Academics), SSVM Institutions.

Mr. Krishnan; Ms. Mohandoss; Kavidasan, Director, Roots Industries India Limited; A.M. Alankamony, Accountant Member (Retd), Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Government of India; M. Velayutham of Vijaya Pathipagam, and Ramji Narasimhan of Zero Degree Publishing, spoke. District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap, and Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan were present.

