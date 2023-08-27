August 27, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Enakku Innoru Mugam Irukku written by Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, and ‘Fascinating Flags for Fun’, jointly penned by his wife Shweta Subbiah Balakrishnan and son Adhruth Subbiah Balakrishnan, were released in Coimbatore on Sunday.

B.K. Krishnaraj Vanavarayar, Chairman, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Coimbatore Kendra, released the books, and the copies were received by M. Krishnan, Director, Sri Krishna Sweets, and Srisha Mohandoss, Director (Academics), SSVM Institutions.

Mr. Krishnan; Ms. Mohandoss; Kavidasan, Director, Roots Industries India Limited; A.M. Alankamony, Accountant Member (Retd), Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Government of India; M. Velayutham of Vijaya Pathipagam, and Ramji Narasimhan of Zero Degree Publishing, spoke. District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap, and Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan were present.