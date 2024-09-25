GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Book released on Salem Christian history

Published - September 25, 2024 07:04 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

A book, “A brief history of London Mission in Salem and CSI Lechler Memorial Church,”, written by J. Barnabas, general secretary of Salem Historical Society, was released at the 171-year-old Salem CSI Lechler Memorial Church at Fort here recently.

The book was released by Rev. Philip K. Mulley, Presbyter (Emeritus), CSI Coimbatore Diocese, and the first copy was received by Rev. D. Ezhil Robert Kevin, vice-president, CSI Erode-Salem Diocese, Presbyter and chairman, CSI Lechler Memorial Church, Fort, Salem. Members of Salem Historical Society, led by its president Emmanuel J. Jayasingh, treasurer A. Gnanadas and executive president Tharai A. Kumaravel, were present.

