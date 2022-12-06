Book on diabetes released in Coimbatore

December 06, 2022 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A book on diabetes was released by retired Madras High Court Judge Justice M. Govindaraj at the Suguna Kalyana Mandapam here recently. The book, ‘Control and Conquer Diabetes‘, throws light on the effect of diabetes, and how to control and conquer it through healthy food habits and lifestyle changes. Former chairman of Indian Oil Corporation P. Ashok received the book in an event organised by doctors Velumani and Jeyalakshmi, according to a release. A millets exhibition, a talk on ‘Healthy food to control diabetes’ and a pattimandram were part of the book launch event.